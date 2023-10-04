Exploding fireworks in crashed car keeps officers from rescuing young woman who died in the fiery crash

A young woman is dead after a tragic accident in Southwest Houston. As officers tried saving the 21-year-old woman, fireworks inside the car exploded, keeping her from being rescued.

The Chevy Camaro smashed into a tree so hard, it ripped the car in half, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

"It was a huge blaze," explains Houston resident William Young who was headed home from work when he came upon the fiery crash.

The flames and impact were so severe, looking at the Camaro from the passenger side, the vehicle is unrecognizable after splitting into two pieces.

"The car was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and struck a tree. The car immediately caught on fire," says Sgt. D. Griffiths with the Houston Police Department.

The 20-year-old driver was out of the car, and he was trying desperately to get to the 21-year-old woman in the burning Camaro when officers pulled up.

"He was extremely hysterical and attempting to get the passenger out of the car and asking for help," Sgt. Griffiths explained.

As the car burned Tuesday night around 10:30, fireworks in the trunk ignited.

"And I started hearing explosions. I thought is that shotgun shots or is it firecrackers going off?" Young explained.

Houston Police Officers from the South Gessner Substation, just seconds away, arrived almost immediately after the crash on South Gessner, right across from Welch Middle School.

"They came over here. They attempted to put the fire out with fire extinguishers. Once the fireworks went off and the car got extremely hot, the little fire extinguishers really weren't able to put out the flames," Sgt. Griffiths says.

The 21-year-old woman died in the crash. Investigators say rain slick streets and speed may have been factors.

"I can't give you a speed, but it appears he was traveling at a speed he was unable to control. So he veered off the roadway and struck the tree," Sgt. Griffiths adds.

The driver has not been charged and detectives say they do not believe he was impaired.