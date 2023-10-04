Donald Trump as next House Speaker, Texas Congressman Troy Nehls proposes nomination

After the stunning ouster of Representative Kevin McCarthy from his post as House Speaker, Texas Congressman Troy Nehls is proposing former President Donald Trump as his replacement.

"I'm thinking to myself, the majority of the conference has supported Donald Trump, if he is good enough to be our President, why can't he be our speaker for 14 months?" said Nehls.

Nehls first announced his intention to nominate Trump on social media and says there is nothing in the Constitution barring the appointment of a private citizen to lead the lower chamber.

Nehls says he spoke by phone with the former President Tuesday about the prospect.

"He could come in and clean-up the House, get us together, get us united, get us ready for 2024 and make Congress great again," said Nehls.

Speaking with FOX 26, Nehls says he wants Trump to continue his run for the White House, even if chosen to lead House in the interim.

Outside his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York, the former President was asked about the potential nomination as House Speaker.

Trump responded by saying he would do whatever was in the best interest of Congress and the Republican Party.