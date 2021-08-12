Experience Friday the 13th, One Night Only at 13th Floor Haunted House

Friday the 13th is upon us and you’re in for a scary treat. 13th Floor Haunted House is opening for just one night, on Friday, August 13.



It’s a day considered to be a little unlucky and scary but at 13th Floor Haunted House, it’s a perfect opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit. They are located at 7075 FM 1960 Rd W. in the Willowbrook area.

You get three attractions for one price. The Doll Maker, Dead in the Water and Bad Blood.



The one-day preview is happening Friday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. with very limited tickets. Ticket prices begin at $19.99.

For more information, click here.