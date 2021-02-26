Expect traffic delays during President Joe Biden’s visit to Houston

article

Houston drivers can expect some traffic delays on Friday during President Joe Biden’s visit to the city.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Houston at noon. Their trip will last about six hours.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the police department and other agencies will help to facilitate the visit. He says traffic delays should be expected as the president and other dignitaries move around the city.

"Please expect intermittent traffic delays starting at noon and into the evening commute and a large police presence primarily in and close to the 610 loop," Chief Acevedo wrote on Twitter. "As always, please report suspicious activity."

President Joe Biden is in the city to discuss recovery efforts following last week’s winter storm and to visit a new FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site.

President Biden will first visit the Harris County Harris County Emergency Operations Center. He will then join the first lady at the Houston Food Bank. At 5 p.m., the president will deliver remarks at the FEMA COVID-19 vaccination facility at NRG Park.