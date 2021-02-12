EXCLUSIVE: Cypress mother speaks out after catching ex-boyfriend beating their baby

FOX 26 spoke exclusively to the 19-year-old mother who caught her ex-boyfriend beating their 11-week-old baby.

The mother telling us what she saw was 10 times worse than what she was able to record on her screen.

The incident took place on February 9.

"He was already hitting him, no telling how long he was hitting him before I even turned on the camera," said the Mother, Armani Coleman.

Armani Coleman, who’s 19-years-old, said she was away at the time after the two had gotten into an argument.

She told FOX 26 her ex-boyfriend would push her and it angers her that he would abuse their defenseless baby.

"I guess he enjoys it., I guess he enjoys hitting people," said Coleman.

The father, 20-year-old Keithaniel Francisco, was arrested for the abuse caught on camera on the 9th. However, he’s currently out on $1,500 bond.

Harris County filing a felony charge of injury to a child.

Coleman told FOX 26, Francisco would watch over the baby most days, since she lives in Cypress closer to work, and does not have a consistent mode of transportation.

She believes the abuse started when she began her new job and was away.

"He was starting to hit my kid once I started working," said Coleman.

"I work nights and that gives him time to put my son to sleep, so he can beat him to sleep."

After the incident on February 9, Coleman took the baby to the emergency room, that’s when doctors told her the abuse had been going on for some time.

The baby had broken ribs that were four to six weeks old.

"2 weeks ago, he just got out of the painful healing stage," said Coleman.

Michele Oncken with the DA's office says Coleman did the right thing by getting law enforcement involved immediately.

"I'm very impressed with the mother in this case," Michele Oncken, Child Fatality Division for the DA’s office.

"She immediately upon seeing the father of the 11-week-old child abuse that child called the police and they were able to get the baby to safety."



