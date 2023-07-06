Rudy Farias case: Community Activist Quanell X reacts to HPD contradictions

In an exclusive sit down interview, Houston activist Quanell X tells FOX 26 he’s not backing down from what he says Rudy Farias IV told investigators on Wednesday.

"Every word I said came directly out of Rudy’s mouth," said Quanell X.

At a press conference Thursday, Houston police contradicted statements Quanell told reporters Wednesday. Quanell had been in the room with Rudy Farias while he met with investigators.

"He said, she would make [him] sleep in the bed with her," said Quanell. "[He] didn’t want to sleep in the bed with her. He said she told him he had to be her husband now."

"Based on Rudy’s interview, there were no reports of sexual abuse reported," said HPD Lt. Zamora. "If there is a disclosure made, we will continue to investigate. The investigation is active, and we will continue to follow those leads."

The detective who interviewed Rudy alongside Quanell, HPD Sgt. Jimenez, contradicts what Quanell has been saying took place.

"I interviewed him and no," said HPD Sgt. Jimenez. "I’m trained to listen for probable cause. I’m trained to listen for statements that can help me get charges or move forward with a case and no. There was no statements made during this investigation so far [regarding sexual abuse]."

"That detective heard the facts," said Quanell. "Why he’s saying [what he’s saying], I don’t know. But, he heard the exact same thing I heard."

As of Thursday evening, Rudy was staying with a family friend in East Houston separated from his mother. FOX 26 was outside the home as Rudy’s aunt went inside and saw him for the first time in eight years.

"It was beautiful," said Pauline Sanchez. "He’s okay. [However], my perception has not changed. I still feel that he’s traumatized. He’s gone through a lot. I still feel that further actions need to be taken."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says detectives are still investigating the case.

"You can’t force a potential victim of a missing person case, to come in and give a statement," said Finner.

Quanell X plans to hold a press conference Friday in Houston with Rudy’s family.

"No mother does what she did to that young man," said Quanell.