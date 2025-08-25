Ex MD Anderson Cancer Center researcher accused of trying to steal trade secrets

The Brief Yunhai Li is charged with theft of trade secrets and tampering with a government record. He allegedly tried to steal proprietary cancer-related research and take it to China. He was reportedly caught while trying to travel to China.



A former researcher at MD Anderson Cancer Center is accused of trying to steal proprietary cancer-related research and take it to China.

Former researcher facing charges

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Yunhai Li was charged with theft of trade secrets, which carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison and fines up to $10,000. Officials say he was also charged with tampering with a government record, which is punishable with up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

What's next:

The district attorney’s office says the investigation is still ongoing, and he could face additional charges later.

The allegations

The backstory:

According to the district attorney’s office, the Chinese national had been employed by MD Anderson since 2022 and was working in the U.S. on a nonimmigrant research scholar exchange visa provided by the U.S. Department of State.

Li reportedly worked on research funded through the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense during his employment.

According to the district attorney’s office, Le was trying to travel to China on July 9 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations, found evidence that Li was trying to take sensitive medical information abroad when his belongings were inspected.

What they're saying:

"Houston is proudly home to some of the most groundbreaking medical institutions in the world – publicly funded centers that are saving lives each day thanks to their innovative research," said Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare. "We have zero tolerance for any attempts that hurt our nation and our community's ability to pioneer critical medical breakthroughs. We will continue to work relentlessly to protect the integrity of these vital organizations to make sure they can continue to lead the world in advancing critical medical care. I’m grateful to the work of our Public Integrity division along with our law enforcement partners from the Department of Homeland Security who continue to support this investigation."