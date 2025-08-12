Ex-Harris County official accused of trying to sell rented vehicle while impersonating law enforcement

The Brief According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Stevie Mosley resigned as a detention officer on April 25 while under internal affairs investigation for fraternization with a jail inmate. As of Tuesday night, both Stevie Mosley and Andrea Johnson were wanted. Mosley faces possible civil or criminal action for failing to return her uniform after resigning.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Stevie Mosley resigned as a detention officer on April 25 while under internal affairs investigation for fraternization with a jail inmate.

What we know:

That jail inmate appears to be Andrea Denise Johnson, a convicted felon who's now Mosley's alleged accomplice.

One man, who asked not to be identified, said he saw a 2022 Lexus for sale on Facebook Marketplace for just $10,000. The person selling it was Amber West.

The man says West, who turned out to be Johnson, told him Mosley was his daughter.

When he showed to test drive the Lexus, he says Mosley had on her uniform, including a bullet-proof vest.

He says Mosley told him she was closing her car dealership and had more cars for sale. He said he paid her $18,000 for the Lexus and another vehicle.

Turns out the Lexus didn't belong to Mosley or Johnson.

Obi Ezewudo with Top Tier Fleet says he rented the Lexus to Mosley on July 24, and she refused to return it.

He calls her alleged crime dumb since she used her real name and all her personal information to rent the car.

Why you should care:

