Everything inside Funplex in Alief must go - auction this week
ALIEF, Texas - On September 24 and 25 – an online auction will be held to sell everything inside Funplex.
The backstory:
The nearly 200,000 square foot facility in Alief closed last year.
It opened in 1986 and was Houston's largest indoor amusement park with rides, bowling ally and roller-skating rink.
The new owners tell FOX 26 it’s unclear exactly what will be done to the building.
What they're saying:
"It’s been here since the mid 80’s, a lot of families have spent time here. Quinceaneras, graduation parties, but I think it’s kind of just out lived its life here," said Walt Cameron, President and CEO of CMT Properties.
Why you should care:
You can sign up to be involved in the auction. Click here for more information.
The Source: FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins spoke with Walt Cameron, President and CEO of CMT Properties.