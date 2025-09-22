Everything inside Funplex in Alief must go - auction this week

The Brief On September 24 and 25 – an online auction will be held to sell everything inside Funplex. The nearly 200,000 square foot facility in Alief closed last year. The new owners tell FOX 26 it’s unclear exactly what will be done to the building.



On September 24 and 25 – an online auction will be held to sell everything inside Funplex.

The backstory:

The nearly 200,000 square foot facility in Alief closed last year.

It opened in 1986 and was Houston's largest indoor amusement park with rides, bowling ally and roller-skating rink.

The new owners tell FOX 26 it’s unclear exactly what will be done to the building.

What they're saying:

"It’s been here since the mid 80’s, a lot of families have spent time here. Quinceaneras, graduation parties, but I think it’s kind of just out lived its life here," said Walt Cameron, President and CEO of CMT Properties.

Why you should care:

You can sign up to be involved in the auction. Click here for more information.