ERO Houston removes previously deported Mexican fugitive wanted for homicide

A man, wanted for homicide in Mexico, has been transferred back to Mexico following an arrest by Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston.

According to a release, Gregorio Gutierrez-Galvan, 64, who was a previously removed Mexican national, was turned back over to authorities in Mexico on Friday.

Deportation officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) ERO Houston transported Gutierrez from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo. Upon arrival, they transferred custody to Mexican law enforcement authorities.

Officials said Gutierrez first illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at unknown location. On July 14, 2017, ERO San Antonio apprehended him after receiving a tip from a local police department. On Feb. 15, 2018, an immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered Gutierrez removed from the United States. ICE officers removed him to Mexico on Feb. 28, 2018.

Then on an unknown date, Gutierrez illegally reentered the U.S. at an unknown location again. On Aug. 21, 2022, ICE received a tip indicating that he had an outstanding homicide warrant in Mexico for homicide and that he was residing in Killeen. Based on that tip, ERO Houston apprehended Gutierrez at a residence in Killeen on Sept. 13, 2022, and his prior order of removal was reinstated.

On Feb. 22, 2023, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas convicted Gutierrez of illegal reentry. The U.S. Marshals Service transferred him into ERO Houston custody on Feb. 23, and he was removed from the U.S. on March 10.

"This individual illegally entered the United States twice in an attempt to evade prosecution in Mexico for homicide," said ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez. "Thanks to the members of the public who reported his presence to law enforcement and the swift actions by ERO Houston immigration officers to safely take him into custody, he has been repatriated to Mexico where he will face justice for his alleged crimes."