ERO Houston removes foreign fugitive to Mexico who has illegally entered US 10 times

One foreign fugitive is on his way back to Mexico after illegally entering the United States almost a dozen times.

According to a release, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with the assistance of ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico removed Daniel Del Rio Sanchez from the U.S. on Thursday.

Officials said he has illegally entered the U.S. 10 times and is wanted in his home country of Mexico for robbery.

Del Rio Sanchez was taken from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo. Upon arrival, he was transferred into the custody of Mexican law enforcement authorities.

Del Rio has illegally entered the U.S. and been removed or voluntarily departed on 10 separate occasions: On Oct. 11, 2005; Jan. 31, 2007; and April 9, 2009, he was permitted to voluntarily depart the U.S. to Mexico after illegally entering. On May 10, 2021; Oct. 19, 2021; and March 21, 2022, he was removed to Mexico pursuant to 42 U.S.C. § 265 (Title 42). On Nov. 1, 2012; Dec. 6, 2013; March 23, 2018; and Feb. 9, 2023, he was removed from the U.S. by ICE officers pursuant to a removal order.

Del Rio is said to have an extensive criminal history in the U.S. to include a conviction for illegal entry on Oct. 12, 2012, in the Western District of Texas; three convictions for illegal re-entry on Dec. 3, 2013, in the Western District of Texas; Jan. 18, 2018, in the Northern District of Texas; and Sept. 20, 2022, in the Western District of Texas; and a conviction for assault causing bodily injury on March 27, 2009, in Dallas County, Texas.

"This individual has repeatedly disregarded our nation’s immigration laws in an attempt to flee prosecution in Mexico," said ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez. "Working alongside our partners from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force, we have safely returned him to Mexico where he will face justice for his alleged crimes."

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 1 (866) 347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.