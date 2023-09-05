The ongoing high temperatures and increased electrical grid demand have led ERCOT to issue a Weather Watch.

ERCOT stated they are issuing a Weather Watch from Sept. 6-8 because of the forecasted high temperatures, higher electrical demand, and potential of lower reserves.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch, but ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions.

On Monday, the company said they set a new peak demand record for September of 78,459 MW, surpassing the previous September peak of 72,370 MW set on Sept. 1, 2021. This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

ERCOT stated there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

The current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set on August 10. This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

You can receive grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT has enough supply to meet demand. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.

What Action is Needed?

No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

Did You Know?

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage.

