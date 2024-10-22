article

The Brief Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Endangered Missing Persons Alert for James David Reuter. Reuter was last seen Monday night in the 7200 block of McAfee, Houston, TX, 77002. If you have seen him, call police at (832)394-1840.



A search is underway for a missing 46-year-old man with autism who was last seen Monday night in Houston.

A Houston Regional Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for James David Reuter.

According to Texas Center for the Missing, Reuter was last seen around 11 p.m. on foot in the 7200 block of McAfee. He was reported to have been wearing a black shirt, black and white pajama pants and crocs.

Reuter is 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to Texas Center for the Missing, authorities believe Reuter is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.