Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, postpones Dallas concerts

Just days after performing in Houston, Elton John is postponing his next stop in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19.

John made the announcement on Tuesday morning, hours before he was scheduled to perform at the American Airlines Center. Another show scheduled for Wednesday will also have to be rescheduled.

In a statement posted to Instagram, John wrote, "It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe."

John says he is fully vaccinated and boosted. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms and is "fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend."

"As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!" he wrote.

Dallas was the next stop in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after performing at the Toyota Center in Houston on January 21 and January 22, dates rescheduled from July 2020.

