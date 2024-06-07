With summer right around the corner, pasta salad is such a great dish to bring to your backyard cookout.

This week on Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making an Elote Pasta Salad. The roasted corn gives a nice sweetness and crunch, and the tajin adds the perfect kick. Enjoy all summer long!

Elote Pasta Salad

Cooked pasta (small)

Corn 4-5 ears

½ cup mayo

½ cup sour cream

2 limes, juiced & zested

¼ cup Cojita cheese

tajin

Cilantro

1 Jalapeño, diced

2 Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

Method

1. Cook your pasta with salt and set aside.

2. Peel the outer layers of your corn and cut off the top. Microwave for six minutes. Peel the corn husks back and char over the stove.

3. Cut the corn off the cob and add to a bowl.

4. Add in the cooked pasta, jalapeno, cilantro and Cojita cheese.

5. To make the dressing, add the mayo, sour cream, lime juice and zest, chipotle peppers & tajin to the blender. Pulse until smooth.

6. Add the dressing to the pasta salad and mix until combined.

7. Optional to add red onions, bacon or grilled chicken.

Sprinkle with Tajin and enjoy!