The Harris County controller election is headed to a run-off, with Chris Hollins and Orlando Sanchez as the final contenders.

A significant number of votes have been cast for both candidates, reflecting the strong support from voters. The run-off election is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9, providing the voters with an opportunity to make their final decision and determine who will become the City Controller.

The outcome of this run-off will have a significant impact on the future administration and financial management of the city.

Why does the office of City Controller matter?

The Houston City Controller manages investments and debt. This includes making strategic decisions regarding how surplus funds should be invested and maintaining the city's debt portfolio.

Keeping an eye on and analyzing market conditions is how controllers maximize investments and minimize risks. Additionally, managing debt involves overseeing how bonds and other forms of debt are issued and repaid, ensuring the City meets its debt obligations on time.

