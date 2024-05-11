Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies are investigating a vehicle running into a building crash.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, an elderly woman lost control of her car and crashed into Salons at Rock Creek located in the 14900 block of Spring Cypress Road.

She wasn't injured in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update as more information becomes available as to how this happened.