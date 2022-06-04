Elderly woman carjacked outside Harris Co. retail store

article

Authorities are on the scene after an elderly woman was carjacked on Saturday morning in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the armed carjacking occurred outside a retail store at 15955 FM 529, near Highway 6.

Gonzalez said a suspect, with pistol in hand, approached the elderly woman, pushed her to the ground, breaking her arm.

The man drove away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate JGP-4190.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweater and red shorts.

Advertisement

If you have any information about the incident or who the suspect may be, you're asked call (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.