A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver after an elderly man in a wheelchair was hospitalized Tuesday night in west Harris County.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It happened a little after 8 p.m., according to deputies when the unidentified man was going northbound in the outside lanes of Barker Cypress in his wheelchair.

At some point, an unknown vehicle hit the man and his wheelchair and the driver took off.

Responding officers took the man in the wheelchair to the hospital via Life Flight in serious condition. Investigators said the roadway is dark, and the wheelchair did not have any reflectors.

LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.