Friendswood police say an elderly man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into two homes.

According to officials, a man in his 60s is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while driving on Friday and crashed his car into two houses in the 4300 block of Townes Forest Road.

Police were called to the scene after reports of a white Toyota sedan had crashed into a garage. The man also drove into three mailboxes and another car, police say.

There were people in both of the homes at the time of the crash, but no one was injured said Friendswood Police Public Information Officer Taylor McCombs.

Authorities say the elderly man was taken to UTMB Clear Lake and his current condition is unknown.