Elderly Humble woman shot while sitting in home

A Humble woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot while sitting in her home.

The woman in her early 70s was in her home on Wax Bill Court, near Mesa Drive, when a bullet flew into her home.

The woman was grazed by the bullet and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez say the woman "appears to be in good condition."

Investigators are looking into the shooting.

At this point, the shooting is believed to be random and not targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-221-6000.