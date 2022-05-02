Elderly couple robbed entering Houston restaurant may be jugging victims

Houston police are looking for the suspects involved in the aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that was entering a restaurant.

HPD says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21 at a restaurant located in the 7800 block of West Tidwell.

A 90-year-old female and 87-year-old-male told police that as they approached the restaurant's front door, an unknown male opened it for them.

The male then reached over to the female, grabbed her purse, and ran off.

He got into the passenger seat of a black four-door sedan, which sped away from the scene.

Houston police say the couple had just gone to a bank located at in the 2200 block of Gessner and withdrew money. It is possible that the suspects followed the complainants from the bank to the restaurant.

A screengrab of the suspect in the robbery of an elderly couple at the entrance of a Houston restaurant on Thursday, April 21.

They released surveillance video of the incident in the hopes that someone may be able to identify the robbery suspect.

He's described as a Black male in his early 20s, 5’7 to 5’8, 145 to 150 pounds and wearing dark clothing.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.