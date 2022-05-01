2 HPD officers hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol car blocking traffic

article

Authorities have a suspected drunk driver behind bars Sunday for crashing into a police patrol vehicle blocking traffic in southwest Houston.

Preliminary details from the Houston Police Department is a call came in around 5:15 a.m. when an officer's patrol vehicle was on the right shoulder of the Gessner overpass on Southwest Freeway. The officer was reportedly blocking traffic for a wrecker driver towing a black Dodge pick-up truck.

The officer's patrol car had its lights on when it was rear-ended by an unidentified driver in a red Ford Focus. We're told the wrecker driver and the driver of the red Ford were not injured, but the officer in the patrol car was said to have a concussion and a second officer had minor injuries.

Both officers were taken to Memorial Hermann hospital. The unidentified driver meanwhile, 39, was detained at the scene and is said to be charged with intoxication assault.

No additional information was released at this time, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it continues to develop.