El Paso County Judge orders two-week shutdown of non-essential services

Published 
Texas
Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County officials have ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities after the Texas area's medical resources were overwhelmed by the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the measure during a virtual news conference Thursday. Among the non-essential services ordered to be closed, effective at midnight Thursday, are tattoo, hair,  and nail salons, as well as gyms and in-person dining. He also appealed to residents to avoid all non-essential activities. Grocery and drug stores, funeral homes, health care services, and government activities were among the activities deemed essential.

Samaniego said all election-related activities, including campaigns and voting, also were deemed essential activities.

"Our hospitals are at capacity, our medical professionals are overwhelmed, and if we don't respond we will see unprecedented levels of death," said Samaniego, the county's top elected official.

Samaniego assured that county officials "have done everything possible" to avoid shutting down the county's economy.

"We need to build capacity for hospitals, build capacity, to shore up contact tracing and identify hot spots," he said.

Samaniego said conversations with Gov. Greg Abbott for support "were not fruitful." "Had that support been forthcoming several weeks ago, this shutdown might not have been needed," Samaniego said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 