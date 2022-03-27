Eastbound lanes of Memorial Park tunnels to open Monday

Good news for Houstonians, the wait at Memorial Park is over. Phase one of the land bridge tunnels will open to the public Monday afternoon.

Starting Monday, Houstonians driving from uptown to downtown can begin utilizing a portion of the long-awaited tunnels at Memorial Park.

The tunnels have been under construction since August of 2020.

"The eastbound lane of Memorial Drive will shift into this tunnel. It’ll be a realignment of the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive in the afternoon.

"And then in May, the westbound lanes of memorial drive will shift into the other tunnels for the second realignment, which will allow us to finish the project up," said Shellye Arnold, President & CEO of Memorial Park Conservancy.

The tunnels are part of a larger 100-acre land bridge project that will helps connect the north and south sides of Memorial Park that is separated by six lanes of traffic.

Above the cars, will eventually be green space for people and wildlife to use. The project will also help with stormwater drainage.

"This isn’t just for current generations, but for future generations. I can’t wait to show my kids this and I know lots of families feel the same way," said Houston City Councilmember, Abby Kamin.

Arnold expects the rest of the project will be completed by the end of the year.