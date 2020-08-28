East Texas power could take 3 weeks to restore 

The widespread power outages in Orange County could take up to three weeks to fully restore, county judge John Gothia told FOX 26.

The majority of Orange County is without electricity, and thousands of electrical power employees are working quickly, but the damage is extreme.

“Poles are broken, and so we’ve been having truckload after truckload—you’ve probably seen them in the roadway—of new utility poles coming in,” said Gothia. “They’re bringing them in as soon as they can get them here.”

The county’s mandatory evacuation order was lifted at 5 p.m. Friday, as families trickle back into Orange to assess how badly Hurricane Laura hit their homes.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Joshua Provost who evacuated to Houston and returned to Orange Friday. “I just woke up early in the morning and came.”

His family spent the day removing debris from around their great grandmother’s home in Orange.

“That’s why I came with work clothes, ‘cause I know she wasn’t playing no games,” said Provost. “She wanted work to be done.”

Provost says his family will stay in Houston a little longer until they can get electricity with a generator.

The property damage is widespread, and most people won’t have power for a while, but the county judge says through it all, in his county, no one was injured and no one died.

“We’re just grateful that we’re here to be able to see the damage, and nobody has lost their lives,” said Susie Wagner, an Orange evacuee. “For that, I am very thankful.”

County officials say they are coordinating several volunteer groups who are on their way in to provide help in the form of food, supplies, and repairs.