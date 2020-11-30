East LA comedian dies after documenting his bout with COVID-19

Joe Luna, a father and local comedian who went by the stage name "Joe El Cholo," has died just days after he started documenting his battle with COVID-19 on social media, his family announced.

According to his Instagram page, he grew up in East Los Angeles and Fontana.

Luna shared his experience with coronavirus symptoms on Instagram after his girlfriend and children tested positive for the virus.

"I’m going to show you guys my journey through my good and bad times because it’s all about showing my people out there, if you think that COVID is a joke, If you think this won’t be you...then trust me; it hits everybody differently," said Luna in an Instagram post.

The 38-year-old comedian performed at clubs such as The Ice House in Pasadena and The Improv Theatre in Hollywood. He was admitted to Victor Valley Global Medical Center after his condition worsened. Luna passed away at the hospital on Nov. 23, just two days after he began sharing his story.

"It was like his lungs were hurting more than we all felt before. All of us were coughing and sneezing," said Luna’s son Jose Talavera, who also tested positive for the virus.

He said the entire household was sick, but it was particularly challenging for his father who was a diabetic and double amputee.

"For his funeral, he doesn't want anyone crying so we're going to put together a show because that's what he would have wanted. He wanted people to be laughing and having fun," said Talavera.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

