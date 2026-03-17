39 pythons found hidden in semi at Texas-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the World Trade Bridge intercepted nearly 40 live pythons hidden inside a commercial tractor attempting to cross into Mexico earlier this month, officials announced Tuesday.
Live pythons found in semi headed to Mexico
The discovery happened on March 5 during outbound operations at the Laredo Port of Entry. CBP officers encountered a 2021 Peterbilt tractor heading toward Mexico and selected the vehicle and its driver for a secondary inspection.
Despite a "negative declaration" of prohibited goods from the driver, officers found 39 live pythons hidden within the tractor. Photos from the scene showed officers removing the snakes from various bags stowed inside the vehicle.
What they're saying:
"The interception of live pythons at the World Trade Bridge highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in enforcing laws that protect both our borders and our environment," said Port Director Alberto Flores. "CBP remains committed to preventing the illegal importation and exportation of wildlife."
Following the discovery, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents took custody of the reptiles. Due to the animals' condition, they were taken to a controlled environment for care.
Exporting live reptiles from the United States to Mexico is strictly regulated by federal and international laws. In connection with the incident, authorities issued penalties totaling $34,824 for export violations.
CBP seized both the tractor and the trailer. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Homeland Security Investigations.
The Source: Information in this article is from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations.