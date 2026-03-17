39 pythons found hidden in semi at Texas-Mexico border

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The Brief CBP officers seized 39 live pythons hidden inside a commercial tractor at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo as the vehicle attempted to cross into Mexico. The driver faced over $34,000 in penalties after a secondary inspection uncovered the snakes stowed in various bags despite a "negative declaration" of prohibited goods. The 2021 Peterbilt tractor and trailer were seized, and the pythons are now in the care of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service while the investigation continues.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the World Trade Bridge intercepted nearly 40 live pythons hidden inside a commercial tractor attempting to cross into Mexico earlier this month, officials announced Tuesday.

Live pythons found in semi headed to Mexico

The discovery happened on March 5 during outbound operations at the Laredo Port of Entry. CBP officers encountered a 2021 Peterbilt tractor heading toward Mexico and selected the vehicle and its driver for a secondary inspection.

Despite a "negative declaration" of prohibited goods from the driver, officers found 39 live pythons hidden within the tractor. Photos from the scene showed officers removing the snakes from various bags stowed inside the vehicle.

What they're saying:

"The interception of live pythons at the World Trade Bridge highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in enforcing laws that protect both our borders and our environment," said Port Director Alberto Flores. "CBP remains committed to preventing the illegal importation and exportation of wildlife."

Following the discovery, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents took custody of the reptiles. Due to the animals' condition, they were taken to a controlled environment for care.

Exporting live reptiles from the United States to Mexico is strictly regulated by federal and international laws. In connection with the incident, authorities issued penalties totaling $34,824 for export violations.

CBP seized both the tractor and the trailer. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Homeland Security Investigations.