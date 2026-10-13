The Brief Two people are dead after a crash east of the Houston area on the East Freeway near Channelview. The sheriff says a Ford Explorer hit another vehicle before crashing into a barrier and flipping over. No one involved in the crash has been identified.



A crash on I-10 near Houston left a man and a woman dead on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash occurred on the I-10 East Freeway at Monmouth Street, just west of Lynchburg and northeast of Channelview near the San Jacinto River.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it appears that a red Ford Explorer struck the back of a white Jeep Wrangler as both vehicles were traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Wrangler was able to maintain control of his vehicle and stop, but the Explorer continued down the roadway.

The sheriff’s office says the Explorer then struck a barrier, flipped and went down an embankment.

A man and a woman in the Explorer died in the crash. Authorities say they were wearing seatbelts.

The driver was the only person in the Wrangler. He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the crash has been identified.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the factors that led to the crash.