Houston residents, have you noticed a change in the taste and smell of your tap water lately? You're not alone.

The Houston Public Works department (HPW) is aware of reports regarding changes in the city's drinking water's sensory qualities. While these changes may be unpleasant, HPW assures residents that the water is safe to drink.

Officials said routine testing has revealed the presence of naturally occurring compounds called geosmin and MIB (2-methyl isoborneol) in the water supply. These compounds, while harmless, can impart a musty or earthy taste and odor.

HPW offered some simple solutions to improve the palatability of your tap water:

Chill it out: Cold water often masks off-putting tastes and odors.

Add a citrusy twist: A slice of lemon or a few drops of lemon juice can add a refreshing flavor and potentially counteract the earthy taste.

Embrace filtration: Consider using a carbon filter, such as a Brita filter, to remove the geosmin and MIB.

Concerned or have questions? HPW encourages residents to reach out. They can answer any questions you may have about water quality. Additionally, if you're experiencing taste or odor issues, reporting them helps HPW map affected areas and work towards a complete resolution. Here are the ways you can reach HPW: