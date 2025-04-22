Earth Day: Survey finds we don't do a good job managing old, unused technology

The Brief A new survey from CNET finds almost a third of U.S. adults hang on to old devices, when they've broken or become obsolete. Rather than recycling (29%), Trade-in/exchange (27%), or throwing away, 31% say they don't know what to do with the old devices. Houston has several free e-cycling options, like Compucycle and the City of Houston, that recycle old technology.



Survey says people don't do a good job managing old, unused technology

What they're saying:

"Everything in electronics, all of it can be recycled," says Compucycle CEO Kelly Hess, who says there is a ready market to reuse the recycled materials, "The steel, the copper, the boards, aluminum and plastics, it goes directly to the mills, smelters and refineries to be automatically recycled into the environment."