Earth Day: Survey finds we don't do a good job managing old, unused technology

Published  April 22, 2025 8:43pm CDT
How to recycle your old electronics

On this Earth Day, a new survey suggests there's a lot of old, unused technology gathering dust at your home. You're probably are like, yep, there sure is, and you might not know what to do with it. FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka has some suggestions as to what you can do with those unused electronics.

    • A new survey from CNET finds almost a third of U.S. adults hang on to old devices, when they've broken or become obsolete.
    • Rather than recycling (29%), Trade-in/exchange (27%), or throwing away, 31% say they don't know what to do with the old devices.
    • Houston has several free e-cycling options, like Compucycle and the City of Houston, that recycle old technology.

Survey says people don't do a good job managing old, unused technology 

HOUSTON - "Everything in electronics, all of it can be recycled," says Compucycle CEO Kelly Hess, who says there is a ready market to reuse the recycled materials, "The steel, the copper, the boards, aluminum and plastics, it goes directly to the mills, smelters and refineries to be automatically recycled into the environment."

