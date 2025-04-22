Earth Day: Survey finds we don't do a good job managing old, unused technology
Survey says people don't do a good job managing old, unused technology
What they're saying:
HOUSTON - "Everything in electronics, all of it can be recycled," says Compucycle CEO Kelly Hess, who says there is a ready market to reuse the recycled materials, "The steel, the copper, the boards, aluminum and plastics, it goes directly to the mills, smelters and refineries to be automatically recycled into the environment."
The Source: