Dates to keep in mind for early voting in City Council run-off

Early Voting starts on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for the Dec. 12 Runoff Election.

Voters in Houston's District B, Bayton, Humble, La Porte, and Nassau will have 11 Early Voting centers, including three Drive-Thru Voting locations and 63 Election Day locations.

Find your closest voting center here

Early Voting starts on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will resume after the Thanksgiving holiday on Monday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Election Day is Saturday, December 12.

"We may not be voting for president, but local elections are just as important to me and my team as a general election," said Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria. "Voters can expect the same safety precautions, from PPE to socially distant floor markers and machines to voting from the safety of their car at three locations. My priority is to continue to provide the voters of Harris County with unprecedented voting access while also maintaining the highest safety standards for every election."

The following races will hold elections:

City of Houston, District B

City of Baytown, Council Member District No. 5 and 6

City of Humble, Council Member Place No. 4

City of La Porte, Councilperson District 6

City of Nassau Bay, Mayor

Dates to keep in mind

Wednesday, Nov. 25 - First day of Early Voting

Voting Centers are open from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30 - Early Voting resumes after Thanksgiving Holiday

Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. except for Sunday, December 6 locations will be open 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 - Deadline to apply to vote by mail

Visit www.harrisvotes.com/vbmfaq for more information

Tuesday, Dec. 8 - Last day of Early Voting

Tuesday, Dec. 12 - Election Day

Voting Centers are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.