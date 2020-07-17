Early morning stabbing in NE Houston under investigation

Police are investigating following an early morning stabbing in Northeast Houston on Friday.



According to authorities, the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of Lee Street.

Authorities said when they arrived on scene, they found a man stabbed.



Houston police said the man was stabbed at a different location.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.



If you have any information on this case, contact Houston police at (713) 884-3131.