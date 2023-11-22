The Houston Dynamo are set for the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday and to celebrate, fans can head out to Dynamo Day.

Houston Dynamo FC and Trill Burgers will host Dynamo Day on Saturday before the semifinals against Sporting Kansas City at Shell Energy Stadium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trill Burgers' Bun B, Dynamo Diesel, and other supporters will have yard games, giveaways, and surprises for fans to enjoy.

Dynamo defender Tate Schmitt will make a special appearance at Trill Burgers on 3607 Shepherd Drive from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday while Dynamo Diesel will be there earlier in the day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to surprise fans with giveaways.

"The Houston Dynamo organization was one of the first supporters of this Trill Burgers brand and the first physical location of Trill Burgers in Houston," Bun B said in a release. "In the same way that they supported us, we at Trill Burgers are super excited and proud to support this Dynamo playoff run."

The Sunday game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and you can buy tickets here.

Houston Dynamo are making their first return to the postseason since 2017 and are hoping to advance to the Conference Final for the first time since 2017 with a 4-1 advantage in the all-time postseason series.