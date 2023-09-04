Do you get the "Sunday Scaries"? Dunkin’ wants to help customers fight them off with the return of Free Coffee Mondays.

Now through October 30, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase every Monday.

Photo courtesy Dunkin

Want to indulge with a fall treat? Rewards members who purchase a pumpkin bakery item can get a free Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which features sweet pumpkin, cream, and a touch of hazelnut.

Dunkin' is also offering some one-time deals for rewards members including a free order of hashbrowns with a breakfast sandwich purchase, as well as a $3 medium hot or iced signature latte – including the new Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

The offers are limited to one item per customer. Participation may vary.

If you're not a Dunkin' Rewards member, you can sign up for free online. To find a Dunkin' near you, click here.