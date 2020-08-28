Driver killed following early morning crash in Houston

article

A driver has died after an early morning crash in Houston on Friday morning.



Authorities said a deputy saw an accident on the 3400 block of North Beltway 8 Tollway around 3:45 a.m.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, a sedan had crashed into a wall on fire with the driver trapped inside.



Authorities said the deputy was able to remove the driver from the vehicle.



The Houston Fire Department responded and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the case.