Driver injured after possible road rage shooting incident on Highway 6

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a possible road rage shooting incident that left one man injured.

Deputies say the crash took place on Saturday, Jan. 23 around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of State Highway 6 between West Road and Huffmeister in NW Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that one male driver opened fire at another vehicle occupied by three.

The driver was struck but is in stable condition.

