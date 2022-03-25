Driver hospitalized after shooting in southwest Houston

Police are investigating after a driver was wounded in a shooting in southwest Houston.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. at Bissonnet and South Dairy Ashford, where the man pulled over after the shooting. It is not known at this time where the shooting actually occurred.

According to police, someone shot at the 21-year-old man’s car, striking him in the abdomen.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

He pulled over in the store parking lot and was transported to the hospital from there. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

A man in the store parking lot told police he heard gunshots, but they were down the street.

Advertisement

No suspect or motive has been identified in the shooting. Police said road rage has not been ruled out. The investigation is ongoing.