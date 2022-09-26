Driver fled after Houston crash that left pedestrian dead, car flipped: police

article

A driver fled after a crash that left a pedestrian dead and a car flipped on its roof, Houston police say.

Authorities are investigating the crash that occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street.

Police say a Dodge Charger with four occupants was traveling down Clear Wood from the freeway at a high rate of speed when it started to flip and hit a light pole.

In the process of that crash, police say a female pedestrian was struck. She died at the scene.

According to HPD, a woman driving the Charger fled the scene on foot after the crash. Authorities say the other three passengers in the car remained at the scene and said that they had just met the driver that night.

Authorities say the people in the car were coming from a club.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for surveillance video in the area.