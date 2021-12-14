Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on N. Sam Houston Parkway

article

A driver has died following a multi-vehicle crash along the N. Sam Houston Parkway in northeast Harris County.

The crash occurred between Wilson Road and John Ralston Road on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the driver was traveling eastbound on the service road when he may have struck a guard rail, causing him to stop in one of the lanes.

The sheriff says a second driver struck the stalled vehicle, and a third driver then struck the first driver, who was standing outside his vehicle at the time.

The driver, possibly in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound service road lanes between Wilson and John Ralston were closed while the crash was investigated.

The sheriff says the fatal crash was witnessed by a good Samaritan who had stopped to help.

"I feel for the Good Samaritan who initially noticed the man outside the stalled vehicle and stopped to assist. I’m told he recently lost someone close to him, who was struck while outside a vehicle, so he stopped this time to assist. He witnessed this fatal crash," Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

