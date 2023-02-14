A driver is dead after two vehicles collided in a northwest Houston intersection and one caught on fire, police say.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Antoine near 43rd Street.

Police say a Jeep was trying to make a turn going eastbound to northbound on Antoine. At the same time, police say a sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Antoine, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The sedan went into the median, struck a tree and caught on fire. Police say the driver of the sedan died at the scene.

According to police, it is believed at this time that the driver who died ran a red light before the crash.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.