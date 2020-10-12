Driver dies, Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy hospitalized after crash

article

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says a driver died and a constable deputy was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

The crash occurred on the Beltway 8 service road at Hollister in northwest Harris County around 9:20 p.m.

According to Pct. 4, the constable deputy was on patrol when the constable deputy was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle has died. The constable deputy was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In a message on Facebook, the Constable’s Office wrote, “Please pray for all involved.”