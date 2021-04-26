Driver dead, passenger injured in crash in north Houston

article

Police say the driver died and a passenger was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Houston.

The crash occurred in the 9700 block of W Montgomery Road around 12:13 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the car lost control, hit the curb, and then rolled.

The driver died at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Houston police say witnesses reported that the car may have been racing with a white vehicle before the crash.

Authorities are searching for surveillance video. The investigation is ongoing.

