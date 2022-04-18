DWI suspect airlifted to hospital after major crash in east Harris County

article

Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in east Harris County Sunday night.

Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene in the 8200 block of Wade Road.

According to HCSO, a pickup truck was driving north when it struck a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway.

That's when the pickup overturned and the sedan was thrust into a ditch.

RELATED: Woman crashes after fleeing from traffic stop in Houston: police

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight, while the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital by family.

Both occupants are stable and expected to survive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez initially tweeted about the incident suggesting there were ejections in the crash, but it appears there were no ejections.

Advertisement

It's reported that the driver of the truck is suspected of DWI.