Driver accused of causing fatal crash said to be going 115 mph

The man charged with causing a fatal crash that killed a mother and her three sons was said to be driving well over 100 miles an hour just before the crash.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says Daniel Canada was going 115 miles an hour before smashing into and killing Porsha House and her three baby boys. This new information comes as the family is finalizing funeral arrangements.

"I’m actually here at the office doing the cemetery plot for my babies to be laid to rest now," says Rhonda Branch who lost her daughter and grandsons in that fatal wreck.

Not only is the cost of losing her daughter and three grandsons a high emotional price to pay, "I just feel like I don’t have a heart right now. It’s just broken into a lot of pieces."

She says but also financially having to bury four family members isn't easy.



"We’re going to write a check for $10,000 to the family for funeral expenses and things of that nature and I hope that other folks will get on board, because these funerals are very expensive," says Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann, who is making the donation after being touched by the tragedy of losing a young mom and her babies in a senseless crash.

"That was a very traumatic scene, not only for our deputies, but for our community. After speaking to the mother of our deceased victim and her grandchildren, that mother just drove me to want to do all I could to help that family," explains the constable.

"I appreciate him and I’m blessed that he even decided to give $10,000. I wasn’t expecting that," says Branch.

Daniel Canada is charged with intoxication manslaughter after investigators say he smashed into 28-year-old Porsha House’s vehicle causing it to burst into flames, killing her and her three sons, 5-year-old King, 2-year-old Messiah, and 7-month-old Drake in a seven car pile up on FM 2920 near Gosling Road last week.

"We were able to pull the black box out of his vehicle and we determined two seconds before impact that vehicle was traveling at 115 miles and hour," explains Constable Herman.

20 minutes before the fatal wreck, Canada was stopped by a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy for speeding and the deputy confiscated marijuana from him.

Branch says what should have been a wake up call for him was squandered, leaving her family devastated.

"Never would anyone imagine to go through what they’re going through in a given week, and so we wanted to create an atmosphere for the family of support, not only before and during the funeral, but also we’ll provide aftercare after the funeral," explains Christia Bobb with Pruitt's in the Heights Funeral Home.

That support includes holding a balloon release and candlelight vigil that is open to the public and will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Meyer Park in Spring.

Viewing for the family will be Friday at Community of Faith Church followed by the funeral there Saturday.

Porsha House leaves behind her husband and three more children.

This family is also suffering after a little girl was shot to death on Friday.

6-year-old Laurionne Walker was shot and killed, according to investigators, by a relative, 35-year-old Raymeone Means, who detectives say opened fire on the little girl because she clogged a toilet.

The 6-year-old was cousins to the three boys who died in the crash and the niece of 28-year-old Porsha House.

Branch says as someone who just lost a daughter, she’s now praying for comfort for the 6-year-old’s mom.

"My heart goes out to her because I know how she feels. I never expected that to happen and it’s sad that we have to go through this and go through what she’s going through. I love her and I just want her to hold her head up."

Branch says she’s actually also praying for the family of the man who’s accused of killing her daughter and grandsons.

Funeral arrangements for the 6-year-old haven’t been announced yet.