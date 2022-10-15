Driver abandons truck after killing motorcyclist in hit-and-run on Allen Pkwy

article

Officials say a driver abandoned his truck overnight Saturday after killing a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run accident in downtown Houston.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway, where responding officers found a pickup truck that had gone off the roadway with a motorcycle pinned under it.

The motorcyclist was also found on the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the truck driver was nowhere to be found and appeared to have left their vehicle behind.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Witnesses were being questioned by authorities, but no additional information was shared as of this writing.

An investigation remains underway.