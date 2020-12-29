1-year-old in critical condition, 2 others hurt after crash in SW Houston

article

Police say a driver and two young children were taken to the hospital after a crash in southwest Houston.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of S. Braeswood near S. Rice around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver and a 3-year-old child are said to have non-life-threatening injuries. A 1-year-old child was reported to be in critical condition.

According to HPD, an officer was on the 610 Loop near the S. Braeswood exit when his radar clocked a car going about 100 mph. Police say the car took the S. Braeswood exit, and the officer tried to follow it but lost sight of it.

Authorities say the officer was searching the area for the vehicle, and shortly after, a call dropped about a crash. A single vehicle had struck a tree.

According to Houston police, officers arrived on scene and realized it was the car that the officer had lost sight of earlier.

All three people in the car — the driver and two kids — were taken to the hospital.

Police said there were no child car seats in the vehicle.

Accident investigators and the District Attorney's Office are on the scene investigating.

