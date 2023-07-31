Dream Rides Entreprenuership gives underserved youth entrepreneurial opportunities

Mychal Warren created Dream Rides Entrepreneurship to provide underserved youth with entrepreneurial opportunities and automotive experiences.

On August 6, Dream Rides Entrepreneurship will be hosting a Track Day and Car Show as a graduation experience for the kids who go through their program.

If you are an exotic car owner, automotive enthusiast, or someone who wants to help with their cause, visit https://dreamridesprogram.org/get-involved/