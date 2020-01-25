Dramatic hiker rescue in Rubio Canyon

An older couple hiking in Rubio Canyon had to be hoisted to safety after falling off the trail, clinging to some tree roots alongside the cliff. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.



Firefighters were called to the scene, and one of the paramedics from Air Rescue 5 was lowered down below the hiker. As she let go of the roots, she fell briefly before the paramedic was able to grab and hold onto her, as they were lifted up to a safer location on the trail.



The hikers both refused medical treatment and appear to only have minor scrapes. After the rescue, the hikers hugged the rescue team and took some photos.

Rubio Canyon is known to be one of the best Los Angeles waterfall hikes and is located in Altadena, just north of Pasadena, California.