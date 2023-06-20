Canadian rapper and Grammy-award winner, Drake made a visit to Bun B's Trill Burgers in Houston on Monday night to get a taste of the highly talked about burger.

Drake stopped by around 6:30 p.m. at the brick-and-mortar located at 3607 S Shepherd Dive near Richmond Avenue and received a warm welcome from Bun B at the entrance.

RELATED: Bun B's Trill Burgers opens first brick-and-mortar location in Houston: Hours, menu, address

The establishment was bustling with a multitude of patrons. Drake, accompanied by Bun B, opted to occupy a table adjacent to the establishment's wall.

Drake took to his Instagram story to share a video where he expressed his admiration for Bun B, stating, "I don't like to use the term OG. This is my mentor; one of my mentors. One of my favorite people in the world."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHouston

Responding to Drake's sentiments, Bun B stated, "This is Houston... the home of Southern hospitality. We're just happy to have you in the building."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP HERE

Concluding the video, Drake asserted, "The best burger I've ever had. For real."

Music executive and promoter J Prince was also at Trill Burgers and had a conversation with Drake when he arrived.